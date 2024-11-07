Hemant Soren Accuses BJP of Communal Agenda and Resource Exploitation in Jharkhand

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has leveled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of using communal tensions for political advantage. Speaking at an election rally in Khunti district, Soren claimed the party's agenda revolves around targeting particular communities.

Soren accused the BJP of spreading the 'poison of communalism' in the state. He criticized the saffron party for ignoring the state's core values of land, community, and subsistence, which he encapsulates as 'Mati, Beti and Roti' (land, daughter, and bread).

The Chief Minister further alleged that the BJP's interest in Jharkhand extends only to its financial and natural resources, neglecting tribal affairs. Soren also took a swipe at Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, for his comments on Bangladeshi infiltrators, contrasting it with his silence on issues affecting tribal women in other regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)