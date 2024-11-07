Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Congress Shake-up: A Move Towards Unity

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee has been dissolved, following internal decisions aimed at reinforcing 'one man, one post' ideology. State Congress chief Pratibha Singh cites the need for replacing inactive leaders and uniting efforts to strengthen the party, addressing factionalism concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 07-11-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 16:35 IST
In a bold move aimed at consolidating its forces, the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) was dissolved alongside its district and block units. The change, spurred by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, reflects an internal push for the 'one man, one post' policy, long advocated by state Congress chief Pratibha Singh.

Pratibha Singh emphasized that the decision was made in consultation with senior figures like Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri. Stressing unity, Singh assured that diligent leaders and representatives from various demographics will be promoted within the party’s new structure.

The move, while criticized by the opposition as evidence of factionalism, is being framed by Congress as a strategic step to invigorate the party's base. Much focus is on enhancing participation among women, youth, and marginalized communities in the new Congress Working Committee.

