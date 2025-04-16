Left Menu

WBPCC Stages Protest Against ED Chargesheet

West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee members protested outside the Enforcement Directorate office, condemning charges against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case as political vendetta. Led by Suvankar Sarkar, they accused the BJP of misusing agencies against the Gandhi family. The ED chargesheet involves alleged laundering of Rs 988 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-04-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 16:56 IST
Members of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) staged a protest on Wednesday outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office, expressing their outrage over the chargesheet filed against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. The protest was described as a denouncement of alleged 'vindictive politics.'

Led by WBPCC chief Suvankar Sarkar, around 100 party members gathered in front of the CGO Complex, vocalizing their discontent towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The demonstrators accused the BJP-led government of exploiting central agencies to persecute the Gandhi family, whom they see as leading the opposition against what they termed an 'undemocratic and anti-people' regime.

The Enforcement Directorate has charged Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others with laundering Rs 988 crore in front of a special court. Key Congress figures Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey are also named in the chargesheet. During the protest, a confrontation ensued between the WBPCC protestors and central security at the CGO complex's closed gate, with claims of physical assault made by Sarkar, although these were refuted by officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

