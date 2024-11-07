Scindia Critiques Congress: Leadership Disconnect and Vision Loss

In a candid interview, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed concerns over the Congress Party's current trajectory, highlighting its disconnect with the public and leadership. Scindia, who joined the BJP in 2020, believes the opposition party is steadily declining due to a lack of vision for India.

Scindia criticized the Congress for its inability to separate strong leadership qualities, stressing that human resource assessment is vital for success in any enterprise, including politics. This failure, he argued, has eroded the party's trust among Indian citizens.

While refraining from critiquing specific Congress leaders, Scindia predicted BJP's win in the Maharashtra assembly elections. He emphasized the role of politics as a medium for public service, drawing inspiration from his family legacy in public service.

(With inputs from agencies.)