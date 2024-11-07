Mozambican Protests Ignite Against Frelimo Amid Election Controversy

In the face of escalating tensions, Mozambican police deployed tear gas as demonstrators hit the streets of Maputo, protesting against the Frelimo party following contested election results. The election, held on October 9, has led to widespread discontent, especially among younger voters backing independent candidate Venancio Mondlane, who alleges electoral fraud.

Reports indicate that the police crackdown has resulted in at least 18 deaths. Human rights organizations, civil society groups, and international observers have criticized the election's fairness, alleging vote manipulation. Despite repeated requests, the Frelimo party has remained silent on these allegations, fueling further unrest.

As the situation unfolds, Mozambique's Constitutional Council has yet to certify the election outcome, while security concerns have prompted South Africa to close a major border crossing and advise against non-essential travel to Mozambique. Meanwhile, industries are feeling the impact, with companies like Grindrod halting operations due to security issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)