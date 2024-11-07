Global Strains: Political Shifts and Environmental Concerns

As the geopolitical landscape evolves, pivotal U.S.-China diplomatic talks face uncertainty with Donald Trump's impending return to power. Analysts warn these discussions, crucial for managing delicate relations, might be threatened under his leadership.

A staggering gap in climate adaptation funding for developing nations has been unveiled by a U.N. report, indicating the provision of $28 billion in 2022 is far below the required $359 billion.

Meanwhile, significant protests erupted in Mozambique against the ruling Frelimo party, with police reportedly using force to suppress dissent following a disputed election win.

(With inputs from agencies.)