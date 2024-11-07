British MP Charged with Assault After Street Altercation

British Member of Parliament Mike Amesbury faces charges of assault after a video surfaced showing him beating a man in Frodsham, northwest England. Prosecutors announced the charge, citing footage evidencing Amesbury's aggressive behavior.

The incident, which occurred on October 26, led to Amesbury's suspension from the Labour Party. Prosecutors confirmed charges of common assault on a 45-year-old man, stressing the gravity of the situation captured on surveillance.

Amesbury, who hails from Runcorn and Helsby, defended his actions in a statement, claiming he felt threatened. This incident occurred just before a scheduled meeting on community safety, raising further questions about the MP's conduct.

