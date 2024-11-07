Left Menu

BJP Pledges Clean Sweep in Rajasthan Bypolls, Demands Apology from Rahul Gandhi

BJP Rajasthan leader Radha Mohan Das Agarwal predicts a victory in all seven upcoming assembly bypolls. He demands Congress leader Rahul Gandhi apologize to the Kshatriya community for a newspaper article. Agarwal criticizes Congress as a sinking ship, underscoring BJP's strong position in the elections.

Jaipur | Updated: 07-11-2024 19:48 IST
  India

BJP's Rajasthan head, Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, confidently declared that the party would emerge victorious across all seven seats in the upcoming assembly bypolls. Scheduled for November 13, these elections are crucial for maintaining BJP's dominance in the region.

Agarwal further demanded an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for a controversial newspaper article perceived as derogatory to the Kshatriya community. He warned that Gandhi could face severe backlash if he didn't issue an apology.

Highlighting the Congress party's weaknesses, Agarwal compared it to a 'sinking ship' and emphasized BJP's readiness, evidenced by his inspection of their strategic 'war room' in Jaipur. The bypoll results are expected on November 23, with BJP hoping for a clean sweep.

(With inputs from agencies.)

