The capital of Mozambique, Maputo, witnessed its largest protest against the long-dominant Frelimo party, as police fired tear gas to disperse demonstrators challenging a disputed election victory. Anger towards the party has been building since election authorities announced Frelimo as the winner of the October 9 vote, extending its 49-year rule.

Protesters have alleged that the election results were fabricated, with independent candidate Venancio Mondlane claiming the vote was rigged. Civil unrest has increased, drawing in young supporters who called for political change. Widespread dissatisfaction with economic stagnation, despite Mozambique's rich natural resources, fuels the resentment.

Amid growing tension, human rights groups reported at least 18 deaths linked to police actions during demonstrations. As Mozambicans face a volatile social and economic environment, international attention remains fixated on the region, with western observers criticizing the election process while neighboring South Africa has increased security along its border.

