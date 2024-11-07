Left Menu

Fierce Battle in Vav Bypoll: BJP and Congress Clash

The upcoming Vav assembly bypoll in Gujarat has become a heated three-cornered race involving the BJP, Congress, and independent candidates. Both the ruling party and its opposition are confident of victory as the election approaches. The bypoll is crucial, as voters are discontented with unmet political promises.

The political landscape in Vav, Gujarat, is heating up as BJP and Congress gear up for a highly contested assembly bypoll. The election, now a three-cornered race due to a BJP rebel entering as an independent, is scheduled for November 13, with results expected on November 23.

Mukul Wasnik of Congress addressed a rally in Vav, emphasizing that the election is crucial for 'saving the Constitution.' He expressed confidence that their candidate, Gulabsinh Rajput, will triumph owing to the electorate's dissatisfaction with the ruling BJP's unfulfilled promises.

The seat became vacant after Congress MLA Geniben Thakor's resignation post-Lok Sabha victory. BJP's Swaroopji Thakor faces Rajput and several other independent candidates, including former MLA Mavji Patel. Patel's candidacy adds complexity, having shifted allegiances between Congress and BJP over the years.

