Punjab Political Showdown: Congress Accuses AAP of Electoral Malpractice

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, the Punjab Congress president, has launched a scathing critique against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing them of manipulation in the recently concluded rural elections. He claims the AAP is 'basking in stolen glory' after allegedly robbing the zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections.

Warring alleged that AAP's high-handed tactics involved the misuse of administration and police forces during the elections. Despite these challenges, he praised Congress's performance, emphasizing that if they could compete under such circumstances, their future potential is promising.

While AAP achieved a major electoral victory, winning significant zones in both zila parishads and panchayat samitis, Congress secured the second position. Warring remains optimistic, expressing confidence that the upcoming election in 2027 will present a level playing field for Congress.

