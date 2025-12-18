Left Menu

Congress Workers Protest Against Alleged Political Vendetta Over National Herald Case

Congress workers in Uttar Pradesh staged protests alleging that central investigative agencies were being misused against party leaders in the National Herald case. Demonstrations took place in several locations, including Gorakhpur, Etah, and Hardoi. The police intervened to prevent entry into BJP offices, leading to tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 18-12-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 22:04 IST
Congress Workers Protest Against Alleged Political Vendetta Over National Herald Case
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Congress workers initiated protests across Uttar Pradesh, decrying the alleged misuse of central investigative agencies against party leadership in the contentious National Herald case.

In Gorakhpur, district president Rajesh Tiwari led Congress members in gheraoing the BJP's metropolitan office, vocalizing claims of conspiracy against leaders Rahul and Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate.

Protests extended to Etah and Hardoi, where demonstrators were halted by police to maintain order. Despite allegations from Congress, the BJP insists that actions by central agencies are within legal parameters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025