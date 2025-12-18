Congress Workers Protest Against Alleged Political Vendetta Over National Herald Case
Congress workers in Uttar Pradesh staged protests alleging that central investigative agencies were being misused against party leaders in the National Herald case. Demonstrations took place in several locations, including Gorakhpur, Etah, and Hardoi. The police intervened to prevent entry into BJP offices, leading to tensions.
On Thursday, Congress workers initiated protests across Uttar Pradesh, decrying the alleged misuse of central investigative agencies against party leadership in the contentious National Herald case.
In Gorakhpur, district president Rajesh Tiwari led Congress members in gheraoing the BJP's metropolitan office, vocalizing claims of conspiracy against leaders Rahul and Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate.
Protests extended to Etah and Hardoi, where demonstrators were halted by police to maintain order. Despite allegations from Congress, the BJP insists that actions by central agencies are within legal parameters.
