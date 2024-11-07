Left Menu

Chhath Puja Controversy: AAP vs BJP Clash in Delhi

Senior AAP leader Somnath Bharti accused BJP of preventing Purvanchali community from celebrating Chhath Puja in Delhi, alleging misuse of police and DDA. BJP rebutted, accusing AAP MLAs of anarchism. The dispute underscores the significance of Chhath to Delhi's sizable Purvanchali electorate, influential in upcoming elections.

Updated: 07-11-2024 19:57 IST
Senior AAP figure Somnath Bharti has accused the BJP of obstructing the Purvanchali community's Chhath Puja celebrations in Delhi by allegedly using police and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) as tools of suppression.

Speaking at a press conference, Bharti took aim at the BJP, claiming they thwarted festival gatherings at a traditional site in Hauz Khas village, marking a departure from the area's longstanding Chhath observance.

The BJP, through spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor, countered, decrying what it perceives as the AAP's disruptive tactics. The clash highlights the Chhath Puja's growing prominence among Delhi's Purvanchali community, a key voter demographic ahead of forthcoming assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

