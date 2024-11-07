Congress Condemns Fadnavis's Remarks on Rahul's Red Constitution Copy
The Congress criticizes BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis for his comments on Rahul Gandhi showing a red-cover Constitution copy. Allegations of insulting Constitution-maker B R Ambedkar and accusations of attacking the Constitution are at the core, with Rahul Gandhi labeling such views as an insult to Ambedkar.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party on Thursday strongly criticized BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis over his remarks regarding Rahul Gandhi displaying a red-cover copy of the Constitution. They accused the Maharashtra deputy chief minister of insulting B R Ambedkar, the esteemed creator of the Constitution, something they emphasized that Maharashtra's people will not endure.
The opposition party's response came after Fadnavis questioned the intent behind Gandhi's actions, insinuating it linked to supporting a coalition of anarchists. Rahul Gandhi retaliated by asserting that Fadnavis's perspective was a direct insult to Dr. B R Ambedkar, Maharashtra's revered son.
Highlighting past criticism from RSS on the Constitution in 1949 for its lack of Manusmriti inspiration, Congress spokespersons, including Jairam Ramesh, stressed that this same document was once criticized by the RSS. They underlined their commitment to protecting the Constitution against such affronts, with Ramesh referencing legal endorsements and criticizing the misuse of the term 'urban naxals'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shiv Sena's Candidate List Unveiled for Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Court Urges Protection for Activist Opposing Maharashtra's Freebie Program
Eknath Shinde Confident of Mahayuti Alliance's Landslide Victory in Maharashtra Polls
Controversial Posters Highlight Division Fears Ahead of Maharashtra Polls
NCP releases first list of 38 candidates for Maharashtra assembly polls; Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to contest from Baramati.