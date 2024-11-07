Left Menu

Trump's Triumph Fuels Bolsonaro's Return Hopes

Donald Trump's electoral victory has invigorated Brazil's hard right, sparking hopes for Jair Bolsonaro's political redemption. Despite his ineligibility until 2030, his backers are pushing for amnesty. Party officials view it as part of a global conservative surge, but legal hurdles remain formidable for Bolsonaro's 2026 bid.

Updated: 07-11-2024 20:51 IST
Donald Trump's election victory in the United States has given fresh impetus to Brazil's hard-right supporters, who are hopeful that former President Jair Bolsonaro could follow suit despite legal challenges to his candidacy for the 2026 elections.

Dubbed the 'Trump of the Tropics,' Bolsonaro has expressed optimism, thanking divine intervention for Trump's success, which his supporters claim could reignite Bolsonaro's political aspirations. Brazil's Conservative movement is emboldened, with parallels being drawn to global right-wing trends, including recent electoral results in Argentina and Brazil.

Risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft highlights the close ties between 'Trumpism' and 'Bolsonarism.' Bolsonaro faces numerous legal barriers, including a ban from public office and allegations of misconduct. However, his allies hope for legislative moves to overturn his ineligibility, despite skepticism from political analysts.

