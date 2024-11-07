Germany's Budget Turmoil Amidst Political Crisis and Ukraine Aid Cuts
Germany will provide most of the pledged 4 billion euros for Ukraine, despite political upheavals and budget delays. The coalition collapse, triggered by Trump's re-election, intensified budget uncertainties. Nonetheless, Germany plans to fulfill its aid commitments amidst fiscal challenges and political instability.
Germany is committed to delivering a significant portion of the 4 billion euros promised to Ukraine, despite recent political turmoil and potential budget approval delays. Sources revealed that these funds mostly consist of committed appropriations, allowing for provisional disbursements if the budget remains unapproved.
The budget draft reveals that German aid to Ukraine will be reduced to 4 billion euros in 2025, down from approximately 8 billion in 2024. This comes as Ukrainian military needs are expected to be met by the $50 billion in frozen Russian assets approved by the Group of Seven.
The political scenario in Germany shifted dramatically with Donald Trump's White House return, stirring concerns over U.S. support for Ukraine. The German coalition government's collapse adds to budget uncertainty, yet existing aid plans can proceed without new approvals under provisional management.
(With inputs from agencies.)
