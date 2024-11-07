Senator Tom Cotton Steps Back from Defense Secretary Consideration

Republican U.S. Senator Tom Cotton, once a top contender to serve as Secretary of Defense under President-elect Donald Trump, has decided to withdraw from any administration post consideration, a well-placed source confirmed on Thursday.

Cotton, who has been the junior senator from Arkansas since 2015, is setting his sights on securing a leadership role within the Senate.

This move suggests a strategic pivot for Cotton, who aims to wield influence from within the legislative branch rather than a Cabinet position.

