Senator Tom Cotton Steps Back from Defense Secretary Consideration

Senator Tom Cotton has withdrawn himself from consideration for a Cabinet position in President-elect Donald Trump's administration, focusing instead on a leadership role in the Senate. The Arkansas senator has served since 2015 and was considered a top candidate for Secretary of Defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-11-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 21:11 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Republican U.S. Senator Tom Cotton, once a top contender to serve as Secretary of Defense under President-elect Donald Trump, has decided to withdraw from any administration post consideration, a well-placed source confirmed on Thursday.

Cotton, who has been the junior senator from Arkansas since 2015, is setting his sights on securing a leadership role within the Senate.

This move suggests a strategic pivot for Cotton, who aims to wield influence from within the legislative branch rather than a Cabinet position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

