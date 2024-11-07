Europe's Urgent Call: Unity Amidst New Transatlantic Challenges

European leaders met in Budapest on Thursday in the wake of Donald Trump's election victory, emphasizing the need for stronger self-defense and unwavering support for Ukraine. This summit of the European Political Community, formed post Russia's 2022 Ukraine invasion, saw participation from over 40 leaders, including representatives from Britain and Ukraine.

Trump's previous tenure saw turbulent relations with European allies. His skepticism about NATO and proposed tariffs have fueled uncertainties. As Europe faces internal challenges with Germany's government breakdown and France's political upheaval, Trump's victory adds to the anxiety. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and others stressed the importance of strengthening ties to counteract autocratic influences.

Voices from the summit, like French President Emmanuel Macron, urged Europe to bolster its defense autonomy, while Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a Trump ally, cheered the election result. Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo expressed concerns about potential trade conflicts. Amidst these discussions, Europe's internal political shifts highlight the urgency of unity and resilience.

