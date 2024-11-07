Left Menu

Dina Titus Secures Victory in Contentious Nevada Race

Democratic Representative Dina Titus retained her US House seat for Nevada, defeating Republican Mark Robertson. Despite redistricting that added GOP-leaning areas to her district, Titus, now serving her seventh term, emerged victorious. The Associated Press announced her win shortly after noon EST.

  • Country:
  • United States

Democratic Rep. Dina Titus successfully retained her seat in the US House of Representatives for Nevada. The election win was announced by the Associated Press at 12:04 p.m. EST on Thursday. Titus faced Republican challenger Mark Robertson, an ex-Army colonel, yet emerged victorious for the second consecutive election.

The Las Vegas district underwent redistricting, incorporating suburban areas with Republican tendencies. This made it a significant target for the GOP. Despite the strategic redistricting aimed at swaying the vote, Titus managed to secure enough support from her constituency to win.

This victory marks the beginning of Titus's seventh term in Congress. Her persistence and successful campaign efforts secured her continued representation of Nevada's interests on Capitol Hill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

