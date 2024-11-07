Left Menu

Putin Criticizes Western Adventurism and Calls for New World Order

President Putin criticized the U.S. for attempting to strategically defeat Russia. He emphasized the need for a new world order as the Western-led post-Cold War era ends. Despite tensions, Putin stated that Russia does not see Western civilization as an enemy and highlighted Russia's importance in global dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sochi | Updated: 07-11-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 23:08 IST
Putin Criticizes Western Adventurism and Calls for New World Order
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a forceful critique, President Vladimir Putin accused the United States of seeking a strategic defeat for Russia amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Speaking at the Valdai discussion club in Sochi, he highlighted the dissolution of the Western-dominated world order and the emergence of a new global era.

Putin lambasted Western ambitions as reckless, citing the West's calls for Russia's defeat as an indication of their excessive adventurism. He underscored Russia's massive nuclear arsenal and argued that NATO's strategies were outdated relics of the past.

Despite current geopolitical tensions, Putin asserted that Russia does not regard Western civilization as a foe. He insisted on Russia's critical role in a changing global landscape, dismissing any efforts by the U.S. and its allies to isolate the nation politically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024