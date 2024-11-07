Putin Criticizes Western Adventurism and Calls for New World Order
President Putin criticized the U.S. for attempting to strategically defeat Russia. He emphasized the need for a new world order as the Western-led post-Cold War era ends. Despite tensions, Putin stated that Russia does not see Western civilization as an enemy and highlighted Russia's importance in global dynamics.
- Country:
- Russia
In a forceful critique, President Vladimir Putin accused the United States of seeking a strategic defeat for Russia amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Speaking at the Valdai discussion club in Sochi, he highlighted the dissolution of the Western-dominated world order and the emergence of a new global era.
Putin lambasted Western ambitions as reckless, citing the West's calls for Russia's defeat as an indication of their excessive adventurism. He underscored Russia's massive nuclear arsenal and argued that NATO's strategies were outdated relics of the past.
Despite current geopolitical tensions, Putin asserted that Russia does not regard Western civilization as a foe. He insisted on Russia's critical role in a changing global landscape, dismissing any efforts by the U.S. and its allies to isolate the nation politically.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delgado's Political Gamble: Veteran Senator Eyes Uruguay's Presidency
Rights expert calls for ending discriminatory policies and practices in sport
BRICS Summit: A New World Order?
Ukraine: Leaders shared view that use or threat of use of nuclear weapons unacceptable, says India-Germany joint statement.
‘Lebanon risks falling off a humanitarian cliff’: UN relief coordinator