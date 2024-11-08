Trump Announces Wiles as White House Chief of Staff

In a significant appointment, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has named his campaign manager, Susie Wiles, as the new White House chief of staff. The announcement was made public on Thursday, marking a crucial step in the formation of Trump's administration.

Susie Wiles played a critical role in leading Trump's successful presidential campaign, earning her a key position within the upcoming White House team. Her appointment signals the importance of loyalty and proven competence as Trump assembles his inner circle.

This decision highlights Trump's preference for individuals with whom he has established a strong working relationship as he prepares to take office. The choice of Wiles for chief of staff is expected to shape the dynamics and priorities of the new administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)