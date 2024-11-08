Left Menu

Trump Announces Wiles as White House Chief of Staff

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump declared that Susie Wiles, his campaign manager, will take on the role of White House chief of staff. The announcement was made on a Thursday, showcasing the trust and confidence Trump has in Wiles for this pivotal position in his administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-11-2024 04:16 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 04:16 IST
Trump Announces Wiles as White House Chief of Staff
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant appointment, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has named his campaign manager, Susie Wiles, as the new White House chief of staff. The announcement was made public on Thursday, marking a crucial step in the formation of Trump's administration.

Susie Wiles played a critical role in leading Trump's successful presidential campaign, earning her a key position within the upcoming White House team. Her appointment signals the importance of loyalty and proven competence as Trump assembles his inner circle.

This decision highlights Trump's preference for individuals with whom he has established a strong working relationship as he prepares to take office. The choice of Wiles for chief of staff is expected to shape the dynamics and priorities of the new administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024