College Scandal in Narmadapuram: Video Shows Peon Evaluating Exams

A viral video allegedly reveals a peon assessing student answer sheets at a government college in Narmadapuram, leading to the suspension of the principal and a professor. The situation prompted a complaint from a local MLA and a swift response from authorities to address the breach in educational protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Narmadapuram | Updated: 08-04-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 20:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising development, a government college in Narmadapuram district is at the center of controversy after a video showing a peon assessing student answer sheets went viral, triggering the suspension of key staff members.

Local MLA Thakurdas Nagvanshi swiftly responded to students' complaints, prompting action from authorities to investigate the educational malpractice captured on video. The incident has cast a spotlight on the standards of examination processing within the institution.

Minister for Youth Affairs and Cooperatives, Vishvas Sarang, confirmed the suspensions, emphasizing that steps are being taken to safeguard educational quality. Rakesh Verma, the suspended principal, argues that the evaluation was mishandled by a guest teacher. A formal request to lift his suspension is pending with the Higher Education Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

