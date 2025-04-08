Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Price Hikes Under Karnataka Congress Government

State BJP President B Y Vijayendra criticizes the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government for increasing prices of 48 essential commodities in Karnataka. Vijayendra points out hikes in water, petrol, diesel, and milk prices. The BJP launched the 'Janakrosha Yatre' campaign against these measures, alleging financial mismanagement and neglect of government employees' salaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 08-04-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 20:46 IST
State BJP President B Y Vijayendra has accused the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government of burdening common people by raising the prices of 48 essential commodities in Karnataka since its inception. Addressing reporters on Tuesday, he remarked that it seemed like the government had convened an expert committee solely for price hikes.

Vijayendra pointed out that the government hiked prices for water, petrol, diesel, and even imposed taxes on garbage, with milk prices raised by Rs 9 under the current administration. He questioned whether these actions were due to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's intentions or Prime Minister Modi's policies.

Amidst criticisms of the central government over the recent Rs 50 increase in cooking gas prices, Vijayendra stated that while central taxes on petrol and diesel rose, the burden wasn't shifted to the people. Instead, companies bore the costs. Meanwhile, the BJP's ongoing 'Janakrosha Yatre' campaign targets these price hikes and alleged fiscal mismanagement, with particular emphasis on delays in government salaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

