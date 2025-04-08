Supreme Court Upholds State Legislatures’ Authority: A Victory for Tamil Nadu

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court cleared 10 bills previously withheld by Tamil Nadu's Governor, R N Ravi, in what is being hailed as a victory for state legislative rights in India. The verdict was celebrated by Chief Minister M K Stalin as a historic win for Tamil Nadu.

This ruling is crucial for the DMK-led government, granting Chief Minister Stalin leverage over state university appointments by replacing the governor as chancellor. The decision resolves a major conflict between the state and BJP-led central government and affirms the courts' stance against governors stalling legislative reforms.

The Supreme Court's judgment also imposes a timeline for governors to act on state assembly bills, reinforcing state autonomy. Allies of the DMK cheered the decision, with senior leaders stating that it marks a shift towards a more federal structure in India. The verdict has been widely acknowledged as a significant step in state versus central government relations.

