Supreme Court Upholds State Legislatures’ Authority: A Victory for Tamil Nadu

The Supreme Court's decision to clear 10 stalled bills in Tamil Nadu marks a significant step in restoring balance between Union and State relations. This verdict allows the DMK government to replace the governor as chancellor in state universities, strengthening state autonomy and legislative rights.

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court cleared 10 bills previously withheld by Tamil Nadu's Governor, R N Ravi, in what is being hailed as a victory for state legislative rights in India. The verdict was celebrated by Chief Minister M K Stalin as a historic win for Tamil Nadu.

This ruling is crucial for the DMK-led government, granting Chief Minister Stalin leverage over state university appointments by replacing the governor as chancellor. The decision resolves a major conflict between the state and BJP-led central government and affirms the courts' stance against governors stalling legislative reforms.

The Supreme Court's judgment also imposes a timeline for governors to act on state assembly bills, reinforcing state autonomy. Allies of the DMK cheered the decision, with senior leaders stating that it marks a shift towards a more federal structure in India. The verdict has been widely acknowledged as a significant step in state versus central government relations.

