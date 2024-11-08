Left Menu

Birthday Wishes from Modi to Telangana's Chief Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday wishes to Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who turned 55. Modi prayed for Reddy's long and healthy life. Reddy has been serving as the Chief Minister of Telangana since December 7, 2023, and is a prominent Congress leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 09:48 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 09:48 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm wishes to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on the occasion of Reddy's 55th birthday.

Reddy, a leading figure in the Congress party, has held the position of Chief Minister in Telangana since December 7, 2023.

Through a message on the social platform X, Modi expressed his desires for Reddy's continued good health and long life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

