Birthday Wishes from Modi to Telangana's Chief Minister
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday wishes to Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who turned 55. Modi prayed for Reddy's long and healthy life. Reddy has been serving as the Chief Minister of Telangana since December 7, 2023, and is a prominent Congress leader.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm wishes to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on the occasion of Reddy's 55th birthday.
Reddy, a leading figure in the Congress party, has held the position of Chief Minister in Telangana since December 7, 2023.
Through a message on the social platform X, Modi expressed his desires for Reddy's continued good health and long life.
