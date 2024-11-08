Birthday Wishes from Modi to Telangana's Chief Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm wishes to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on the occasion of Reddy's 55th birthday.

Reddy, a leading figure in the Congress party, has held the position of Chief Minister in Telangana since December 7, 2023.

Through a message on the social platform X, Modi expressed his desires for Reddy's continued good health and long life.

(With inputs from agencies.)