Kharge Lashes Out: Constitution Controversy Sparks Political Clash
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the BJP over Devendra Fadnavis' remarks on Rahul Gandhi's use of a red-covered Constitution copy. Kharge accused BJP/RSS of opposing the Constitution and attempting to revive Manusmriti, emphasizing the significance of defending equal rights in India.
In a significant political clash, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has vehemently criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis for his comments on Rahul Gandhi's display of a red-covered copy of the Constitution of India.
Kharge accused the BJP and RSS of being anti-Constitution and seeking to implement Manusmriti's principles by undermining equal rights enshrined in the Indian Constitution. The Congress chief underscored the importance of defending the rights of underrepresented communities like Dalits, tribals, and minorities.
Highlighting a contentious paragraph from an RSS publication, Kharge pointed out the historical opposition to the Constitution's Indian elements, while Rahul Gandhi continues to campaign advocating for a caste census and defending the legacy of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar against what he terms as the BJP's Naxalite ideas.
