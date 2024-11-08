Left Menu

BJP Launches Verbal Assault, Accuses Congress of Inciting Division Ahead of Maharashtra Polls

Ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections, BJP's Kirit Somaiya accused Congress of inciting the Muslim community, reminiscent of the pre-1947 Muslim League. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy criticized Congress for not fulfilling election promises in other states. Meanwhile, MVA announced five guarantees, including financial aid for women.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

As Maharashtra gears up for its assembly elections, a political clash has erupted with BJP leader Kirit Somaiya making strong accusations against Congress. On Friday, Somaiya equated Congress's activities to those of the pre-1947 Muslim League, alleging that the party is inciting the Muslim community under the guise of religious agitation. He urged his party workers to actively educate the public about Congress's policies by personally reaching out to voters.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy targeted the Congress for what he termed 'false' electoral promises. He highlighted the party's lack of implementation regarding its pledges in states like Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, and Karnataka. Reddy expressed skepticism about the Congress-backed Maha Vikas Aghadi's five guarantees for the Maharashtra Assembly election.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, comprising major political figures such as Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and NCP leader Sharad Pawar, announced financial and social initiatives, including the Mahalakshmi Yojana designed to support women financially. This comprehensive electoral strategy unfolds as 288 assembly constituencies prepare for polling on November 20, with results expected on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

