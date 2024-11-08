Left Menu

Indian-American Community Embraces Trump's Historic Presidential Win

The Indian-American community has expressed strong support for Donald Trump's presidential victory, citing the need for a robust leader to manage inflation, illegal immigration, and strengthen U.S.-India relations. Despite his contentious past, community leaders believe Trump can deliver on his promises and foster global peace.

Updated: 08-11-2024 11:14 IST
Donald Trump

The Indian-American community has shown strong support for Donald Trump's latest victory in the U.S. presidential elections, emphasizing the country's need for strong leadership. Trump's promises to curb inflation and reduce illegal immigration have resonated well within this community, as many members regard him as a reliable leader.

Having previously served as President, Trump now stands as the second individual in over a century to secure nonconsecutive terms. Unfazed by his controversies, including impeachment and criminal cases, voters have rallied behind him. Trump pledges to bring an end to global conflicts such as those involving Ukraine and the Middle East.

Prominent figures like Dr. Avinash Gupta and business owners in the community point out the economic struggles under the current administration and believe Trump's policies will spur positive changes. They also anticipate improved relations with India under his leadership, largely seen as integral to ongoing diplomatic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

