Maharashtra Elections: Crackdown on Illicit Activities Yields Huge Seizures

In the build-up to the Maharashtra elections, authorities in Thane district have clamped down on illicit activities, seizing liquor, drugs, and freebies worth Rs 13.26 crore. This enforcement action took place between October 15 and November 5, according to officials.

During a review meeting with Special Observer (Expenses) B R Balakrishnan, Thane Collector Ashok Shingare reported 209 FIRs have been registered in connection with the seizures. The district is gearing up for the polls, which have 72,29,339 registered voters spread over 18 assembly segments, including diverse demographics such as women, third-gender individuals, and senior citizens.

With elections scheduled for November 20 and results expected on November 23, 30,868 personnel will be deployed to manage the election process efficiently in the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)