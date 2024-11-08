Green Ambitions: Habeck Set to Enter Chancellor Race
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck is expected to announce his candidacy for chancellor on behalf of the Greens party. Known for his work in energy and climate policy, Habeck returned to social media, fueling speculation about his political ambitions with a 'Chancellor Era' bracelet.
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck is poised to declare his candidacy for chancellor as the representative of the Greens party, according to reports from the Spiegel news outlet, which cited sources within the party.
At 55, Habeck is a former novelist and philosopher and has played a pivotal role in shaping Germany's energy and climate strategies as the economy and climate protection minister.
He made a notable comeback on social media platform X after a five-year hiatus, sparking speculation with a short video showcasing a bracelet labeled 'Chancellor Era,' hinting at his forthcoming announcement.
