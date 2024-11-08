Kejriwal Rallies AAP Supporters Ahead of Crucial Delhi Elections

Arvind Kejriwal, national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), reached out to supporters in a video message on Friday. As Delhi assembly elections loom, Kejriwal acknowledged the hardships faced by the party over the past two years, citing attempts to undermine their resolve and resilience.

Kejriwal emphasized the need for unity and perseverance against potential challenges in the upcoming elections. He underscored that the party has become stronger and more passionate, urging supporters not to yield to adversarial forces intent on defeating them. According to Kejriwal, for the first time, fundamental issues like education and infrastructure are gaining attention.

The AAP is intensifying its election preparations, focusing on engaging voters and bolstering grassroots support. Efforts include padyatras across legislative constituencies and forming booth- and mandal-level committees for local cohesion. The party plans to launch a District Officer Convention on November 11 to uplift district-level officers' morale as part of their strategic campaign groundwork.

(With inputs from agencies.)