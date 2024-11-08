Orban Urges EU Rethink Post-Trump Win
Following Donald Trump's U.S. election victory, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban highlighted the need for the European Union to reassess its support for Ukraine. With Trump criticizing the U.S. aid to Ukraine, the EU faces challenges in maintaining unity amid weakened political climates in Germany and France.
The European Union must reconsider its backing of Ukraine after Donald Trump's U.S. election triumph, according to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Orban, hosting an informal EU summit in Budapest, emphasized Europe cannot bear the financial burden of the war alone.
Trump has been vocal in criticizing the extent of U.S. aid for Ukraine amid Russia's 2022 invasion, vowing to end the conflict upon taking office. This has left the EU grappling with the future of Ukraine aid as Germany and France face political vulnerabilities.
Orban, an ally of Trump, suggests an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, a proposal rejected by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. While the EU remains a significant donor to Ukraine, leaders are preparing contingency plans should U.S. support dwindle under Trump's administration.
