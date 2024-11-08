Samosa Spat in Himachal: The Misserved Treat Turns into Political Drama

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has clarified a contentious CID probe concerning a mix-up involving samosas and cake meant for him but served to staff. Sukhu emphasized the probe was about misbehavior, not the snack incident becoming anti-government.

Deputy General CID Sanjeev Ranjan Ojha insisted the probe remains internal and should not be politicized, clarifying no formal notices were issued. The investigation aims to determine how information was leaked about the oversight.

Opposition leader Jairam Thakur questioned how the incident could be labeled as anti-government. Highlighting broader concerns about decision-making in Himachal Pradesh, Thakur argued the episode was an example of rash decisions gaining unwarranted attention.

Amidst the fallout, CID launched an investigation to identify officers responsible for mismanaging the delivery at the inauguration of the Cyber wing's new system in Shimla. A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) heads the inquiry to understand the misalignment.

Reports indicate command miscommunications led to the CID staff mistakenly receiving the treats. Statements from involved officers suggest a lack of clarity regarding the intended recipient, leading to the eventual serving of refreshments to the staff.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari slammed the incident in a broader critique of the state's finances, attributing fiscal strains to leadership at the national level. The incident, he claims, underscores the government's existing economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)