Amit Shah's Fierce Critique: Maharashtra Politics Under Spotlight
Union minister Amit Shah criticized Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, accusing them of aligning with those who call Hindutva a sham and spreading lies about investments in Maharashtra. Shah claimed that under BJP leadership, the state is attracting FDI and criticized Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the Agnipath scheme.
- Country:
- India
In a fiery address ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, Union Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar.
Shah accused them of aligning with those who disparage Hindutva and spreading misinformation about the state's investment atmosphere, attributing improvements to the current BJP regime's policies under Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde.
He further criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for misleading the public about the Agnipath scheme and assured that Mahayuti alliance, led by Narendra Modi, would secure a landslide victory in the upcoming elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions
SC issues notice to Ajit Pawar-led faction of NCP on Sharad Pawar faction's plea over use of ''clock'' symbol.
Union Cabinet approves new railway line to connect AP's new capital Amravati with investment of Rs 2,245 crore.
Saudi Arabia's Investment Conference: Bridging Global Finance Amid Turmoil
MoRD Approves 88 Roads and 55 Bridges in Meghalaya under PMGSY-III with Rs 1,056.82 Crore Investment