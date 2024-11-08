Left Menu

Amit Shah's Fierce Critique: Maharashtra Politics Under Spotlight

Union minister Amit Shah criticized Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, accusing them of aligning with those who call Hindutva a sham and spreading lies about investments in Maharashtra. Shah claimed that under BJP leadership, the state is attracting FDI and criticized Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the Agnipath scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karad/Sangli | Updated: 08-11-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 16:26 IST
In a fiery address ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, Union Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar.

Shah accused them of aligning with those who disparage Hindutva and spreading misinformation about the state's investment atmosphere, attributing improvements to the current BJP regime's policies under Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde.

He further criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for misleading the public about the Agnipath scheme and assured that Mahayuti alliance, led by Narendra Modi, would secure a landslide victory in the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

