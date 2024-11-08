Amit Shah's Fierce Critique: Maharashtra Politics Under Spotlight

In a fiery address ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, Union Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar.

Shah accused them of aligning with those who disparage Hindutva and spreading misinformation about the state's investment atmosphere, attributing improvements to the current BJP regime's policies under Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde.

He further criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for misleading the public about the Agnipath scheme and assured that Mahayuti alliance, led by Narendra Modi, would secure a landslide victory in the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)