Jonathan Powell Named UK's New National Security Adviser

The United Kingdom has appointed a seasoned diplomat and political strategist, Jonathan Powell, as its new national security adviser. Powell's illustrious career includes serving as Tony Blair's chief of staff for a decade and spending 17 years in diplomatic roles within the Foreign Office.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer highlighted Powell's unparalleled expertise in advising the government on critical challenges ahead. He emphasized Powell's significant contributions to protecting national interests and his ability to work with global counterparts to advance these objectives.

This strategic appointment underscores Britain's commitment to confronting contemporary security challenges with informed leadership and fostering international alliances to safeguard its national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)