Renewed Ties: Bangladesh-Pakistan Foreign Office Consultation After 15 Years
Bangladesh and Pakistan resumed foreign secretary-level consultations after a 15-year hiatus, focusing on trade issues. The meeting precedes a visit by Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to Dhaka. Relations had strained under Sheikh Hasina's regime but improved under the interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus.
In a significant diplomatic move, Bangladesh and Pakistan conducted a foreign secretary-level Foreign Office Consultation on Thursday after nearly 15 years, emphasizing the trade links between both nations. The discussions took place at the state guest house Padma and involved top officials from both countries.
The meeting is strategically significant as it comes just days before the visit of Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to Dhaka. This trip marks the first visit by a Pakistani foreign minister since 2012, signaling a possible thaw in bilateral relations.
Relations had soured during former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's term, particularly following the 2010 trial of collaborators from the 1971 Liberation War. However, ties have seen improvement since Professor Muhammad Yunus' interim government came into power, heralding a potential new era in Dhaka-Islamabad relations.
