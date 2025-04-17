Left Menu

Renewed Ties: Bangladesh-Pakistan Foreign Office Consultation After 15 Years

Bangladesh and Pakistan resumed foreign secretary-level consultations after a 15-year hiatus, focusing on trade issues. The meeting precedes a visit by Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to Dhaka. Relations had strained under Sheikh Hasina's regime but improved under the interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 17-04-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 14:51 IST
Renewed Ties: Bangladesh-Pakistan Foreign Office Consultation After 15 Years
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a significant diplomatic move, Bangladesh and Pakistan conducted a foreign secretary-level Foreign Office Consultation on Thursday after nearly 15 years, emphasizing the trade links between both nations. The discussions took place at the state guest house Padma and involved top officials from both countries.

The meeting is strategically significant as it comes just days before the visit of Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to Dhaka. This trip marks the first visit by a Pakistani foreign minister since 2012, signaling a possible thaw in bilateral relations.

Relations had soured during former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's term, particularly following the 2010 trial of collaborators from the 1971 Liberation War. However, ties have seen improvement since Professor Muhammad Yunus' interim government came into power, heralding a potential new era in Dhaka-Islamabad relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025