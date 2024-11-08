From Torture to Faith: A Politician's Transformation
National Conference MLA Qaiser Jamshaid Lone shared his experience of wanting to become a militant after being tortured by an army officer as a teenager. A senior officer's intervention, however, restored his faith in the system. Lone recounted this story during the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly session.
In a striking revelation during the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly session, National Conference MLA Qaiser Jamshaid Lone detailed his near-path to militancy following alleged torture by an army officer in his youth.
According to Lone, it was a senior officer's decisive action that prevented him from taking that path. The MLA expressed how a conversation with this officer, who later reprimanded the junior responsible for his mistreatment, changed his perspective.
Lone emphasized the significance of dialogue in conflict resolution, sharing that out of the 32 youths scrutinized in his area, 27 eventually joined militant groups.
