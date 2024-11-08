Battle for Vijaypur: A Clash of Development and Dynastic Politics
Madhya Pradesh assembly speaker Narendra Singh Tomar accused the Congress of corruption and dynastic politics, promoting the BJP's commitment to the welfare of the poor and development. Speaking at Vijaypur ahead of a bypoll, Tomar endorsed former Congress MLA Ramniwas Rawat, who recently joined the BJP and is now the state forest minister.
Madhya Pradesh assembly speaker Narendra Singh Tomar claimed that the Congress party is synonymous with corruption and dynastic politics, aiming to sway public opinion ahead of the Vijaypur bypoll. Tomar touted the BJP's focus on the welfare of the poor and developmental initiatives.
The Vijaypur seat became vacant following the resignation of Ramniwas Rawat, a former Congress MLA, who defected to the BJP before the recent Lok Sabha elections. Rawat, now serving as the state's forest minister, is campaigning to retain his seat under the BJP's banner.
Tomar criticized the Congress's past governance under Kamal Nath, alleging it made the state secretariat a hub for middlemen. He urged voters to reject the "Congress' loot express" and support Rawat, labeling him as the vehicle of development for the region.
