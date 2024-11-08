Left Menu

Dutch PM Condemns Antisemitic Attacks on Israeli Fans

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof criticized the antisemitic attacks on Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam, calling them horrendous. He expressed his shame over the events at a European Union summit in Budapest and announced plans to return to Amsterdam early.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 19:48 IST
Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof has spoken out against the recent antisemitic attacks targeting Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam, labeling them as horrific and indicative of rising antisemitism in the Netherlands. "I feel ashamed about what happened in the Netherlands," Schoof stated to reporters at a European Union summit in Budapest.

The Prime Minister expressed his deep concern and called the incident a dreadful night, further highlighting the urgency of addressing such hate-fueled actions. The attacks have raised alarms about the growing intolerance in Dutch society.

In response to these disturbing events, Schoof announced his decision to leave the summit early on Friday afternoon to return to Amsterdam, signaling the seriousness with which his administration intends to tackle this issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

