Tejashwi Yadav's Fiery Accusations Against BJP: 'Buying MLAs and Dividing Society'
Tejashwi Yadav, a leader of the RJD, accused the BJP of undemocratic practices such as buying MLAs in states where they struggle to form a government. He criticized the party's alleged attempts to undermine democracy and divide society, pointing specifically to issues in Bihar and Jharkhand.
Tejashwi Yadav, a prominent leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), leveled serious accusations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during an election rally in Chatra, Jharkhand, on Friday. Yadav claimed that the BJP resorts to 'buying' MLAs in states where it fails to establish a government, citing Bihar as a notable example where the party 'grabbed' the Chief Minister.
He also took aim at the Narendra Modi-led government's 2016 demonetisation policy, labeling it the 'biggest scam in world's history' and commemorating its victims. Additionally, Yadav accused the BJP of fostering division within the nation by sowing seeds of hatred and undermining democratic principles and the Constitution.
Speaking in Chhatarpur, within Palamu district, Yadav urged the electorate to bring the INDIA bloc to power, promising RJD's support under the leadership of Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Highlighting the BJP's long rule in Jharkhand, Yadav criticized the party for its inaction towards the state's development issues. He concluded by noting the upcoming assembly polls scheduled for November 13 and 20, with results expected on November 23.
