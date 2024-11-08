Survivors Win Legal Victory Against Conspiracy Theorist in Manchester Bombing Case

In a landmark legal victory, two survivors of the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing were awarded £45,000 in damages on Friday. The ruling came after Martin Hibbert and his daughter Eve successfully sued conspiracy theorist Richard Hall for harassment.

Hibbert, who was left paralyzed, and his daughter, who suffered severe brain injury, faced unfounded conspiracy claims from Hall, a self-proclaimed journalist. Hall alleged without evidence that the bombing was orchestrated by British government agencies.

This case echoes defamation lawsuits in the U.S. against Alex Jones, known for his Sandy Hook shooting conspiracy theories. Judge Karen Steyn found Hall's publications and actions constituted harassment. Hibbert urged further legal protection against conspiracy theorists.

