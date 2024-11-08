Omar Abdullah Advocates for Peace and Full Statehood in Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized the need for peace, stating its importance for progress. During a session following Article 370's abrogation, he called for the restoration of full statehood and urged collaborative efforts to maintain peace amidst rising terror incidents.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 08-11-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 20:40 IST
- Country:
- India
In a compelling address, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah underscored peace as a prerequisite for progress, asserting that without it, development efforts remain thwarted.
Speaking at the assembly's inaugural session post the revocation of Article 370, Abdullah advocated for the restoration of full statehood as initially promised, highlighting the necessity of a complete assembly for governance.
Amid heightened terror incidents since taking office, Abdullah called for collaborative peace initiatives, stressing the balance between ensuring security and minimizing public discomfort.
(With inputs from agencies.)
