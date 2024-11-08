Left Menu

Tragedy Over Food Security: Mango Kernel Deaths Stir Outcry in Odisha

Former CM Naveen Patnaik criticized the Odisha government over the deaths of two women who consumed mango kernel due to lack of food grains. He lamented the state’s regression from topping the National Food Security Act rankings to such a tragedy, urging better food distribution efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-11-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 21:44 IST
Naveen Patnaik
  • Country:
  • India

The former Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, has intensified his criticism of the BJP government after two women died from consuming mango kernel in Kandhamal district. Patnaik described the incident as a tragic reflection of the state's current food security failings, despite previously being lauded for its effective implementation of the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

Patnaik, expressing his dismay on X, recalled that under his leadership, Odisha was recognized as a model state in food security. He noted the alarming regression in ensuring food provisions to its citizens, condemning the alleged neglect that forced vulnerable communities to resort to eating mango kernels.

Former minister Atanu S Nayak joined in the criticism, urging the current administration to prioritize efficient food distribution. Meanwhile, ongoing medical treatment for the affected women showed progress, with three out of six discharged from a local hospital after recovering from the adverse effects of consuming the mango kernel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

