Conflict Unfolds in Maharashtra's Mahayuti Alliance Amid Election Battle
Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, sparked controversy by declining Prime Minister Modi's rally request in Baramati, citing internal family electoral conflicts. This fueled Congress's claims of discord within the NDA alliance ahead of Maharashtra Assembly elections, highlighting significant political tensions in the region.
The Congress party criticized the Mahayuti alliance, highlighting strife within as Maharashtra's Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister, chose not to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a campaign rally in his Baramati constituency. This decision has stirred political circles with the election looming large.
Ajit Pawar, facing electoral competition from his nephew Yugendra Pawar from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, emphasized that the rivalry in Baramati is a familial matter. His comments further spurred Congress's claims of emerging conflict within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
As Maharashtra approaches its November 20 Assembly elections, the Congress alleged that Ajit Pawar's actions reflect a broader dislike for divisive politics, potentially buoying the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition's chances against the ruling Mahayuti bloc.
(With inputs from agencies.)
