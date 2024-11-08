Naga Standoff: NSCN-IM Calls for External Mediation

The NSCN-IM has called for third-party intervention to resolve the ongoing deadlock over the Naga political issue. The organization, which has upheld a ceasefire since 1997, accused the Indian government of breaching the Framework Agreement established on August 3, 2015.

The NSCN-IM's general secretary, Th Muivah, stated that the government is intentionally failing to honor core parts of the agreement, particularly the acknowledgment of the Naga national flag and constitution. Muivah emphasized that the organization's commitment to the sovereignty of Nagalim remains unwavering, warning of potential renewed violence if these principles aren't included in any political settlement.

Muivah highlighted that the 2015 agreement was crucial, as it recognized the Naga issue as a dispute between two sovereign entities and acknowledged Nagalim's national symbols. However, he warned that failing to honor these provisions could dismantle the peace process and potentially lead to armed resistance.

