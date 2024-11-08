Left Menu

Chhagan Bhujbal Denies BJP Alliance to Evade Probe Claims in Sardesai's Book

Chhagan Bhujbal, Maharashtra minister, refuted claims that he joined the BJP-led alliance to evade an ED probe, following statements in a book by Rajdeep Sardesai. He asserted that his case closed under the previous government and that his rationale was fostering development in his constituency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 08-11-2024 23:38 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 23:38 IST
Chhagan Bhujbal
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal strongly refuted claims of joining the BJP-led alliance to evade an Enforcement Directorate probe. This rebuttal follows revelations in journalist Rajdeep Sardesai's book, alleging Bhujbal's decision to part ways with the NCP was influenced by legal pressures.

Bhujbal clarified that aligning with the BJP was a strategic move to expedite development. He emphasized that his case was closed under the previous Uddhav Thackeray government and attributed current allegations to election-time disruptions.

Highlighting broader political tensions, NCP leaders, including MP Supriya Sule, accused central agencies of targeting opposition figures. Sule and others raise concerns about the BJP's handling of dissent and governance integrity ahead of elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

