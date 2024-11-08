Chhagan Bhujbal Denies BJP Alliance to Evade Probe Claims in Sardesai's Book
Chhagan Bhujbal, Maharashtra minister, refuted claims that he joined the BJP-led alliance to evade an ED probe, following statements in a book by Rajdeep Sardesai. He asserted that his case closed under the previous government and that his rationale was fostering development in his constituency.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal strongly refuted claims of joining the BJP-led alliance to evade an Enforcement Directorate probe. This rebuttal follows revelations in journalist Rajdeep Sardesai's book, alleging Bhujbal's decision to part ways with the NCP was influenced by legal pressures.
Bhujbal clarified that aligning with the BJP was a strategic move to expedite development. He emphasized that his case was closed under the previous Uddhav Thackeray government and attributed current allegations to election-time disruptions.
Highlighting broader political tensions, NCP leaders, including MP Supriya Sule, accused central agencies of targeting opposition figures. Sule and others raise concerns about the BJP's handling of dissent and governance integrity ahead of elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NCP Gains Momentum: BJP Leaders Switch Sides as Maharashtra Elections Loom
NCP Unveils Second List for Maharashtra Elections
Maharashtra assembly polls: Ajit Pawar-led NCP fields sitting Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique from Bandra East constituency.
Zeeshan Siddiqui Joins NCP: A Political Reshuffle Ahead of Maharashtra Elections
One more accused, Sujit Sushil Singh, apprehended in connection with murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique from Ludhiana: Police.