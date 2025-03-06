Raigad guardian minister post tussle: Sena MLA calls NCP's Tatkare Aurangzeb

Shiv Sena MLA Mahendra Thorve dubbed NCP MP Sunil Tatkare as Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, hinting at the worsening fissures between the two parties in Maharashtra's ruling alliance over the post of guardian minister of Raigad.

Speaking at an event in Alibaug on Wednesday, Thorve, who is an MLA from Raigad, said the third umpire (a reference to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis) stayed the decision on Raigad's guardian minister post because it was wrong.

The NCP and Shiv Sena both had been vying for the post of Raigad's guardian minister. Fadnavis appointed Women and Child Development Minister and NCP leader Aditi Tatkare as the guardian minister of the district.

However, Employment Guarantee Minister Bharat Gogawale, who represents Mahad in Raigad, also aspired to be the guardian minister of the district. As the Sena got upset with it, CM Fadnavis stayed the decision.

The dispute also has local dimension. Sunil Tatkare represents Raigad Lok Sabha seat. Of the six assembly segments, three are with the Shiv Sena, while one each is with NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT) and BJP.

''You (Sunil Tatkare) could go to the Centre because your associates made you the captain. You should have kept that in mind. In Chhava movie, Aurangzeb's location was shown in Akluj (in Solapur district). Today's Akluj is in Sutarwadi. Today's Aurangzeb resides in Sutarwadi,'' Thorve said.

Tatkare hails from Sutarwadi.

Warning Tatkare against indulging in ''wrong politics with us'', Thorve said next time his party could contest the Raigad Lok Sabha seat with ''Bharatshet (Gogawale) blessings''.

''Then we will show you that you could become Raigad MP only because of its MLAs, (or else) you would not be able to become a gram panchayat member,'' said Thorve while asserting that the Shiv Sena will not stay quiet till Gogawale is made Raigad guardian minister.

