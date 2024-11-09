Philippines' New Maritime Laws Stir Diplomatic Waters with China

The Philippines' recent legislation asserting maritime rights over the disputed South China Sea has elicited strong objections from China, raising diplomatic tensions. China's foreign ministry summoned the Philippines' ambassador, decrying the new laws as an infringement on China's territorial claims.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. enacted the Maritime Zones Act and Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act to reinforce the Philippines' maritime claims and safeguard its territorial integrity. However, China argues that these laws unlawfully include Chinese-claimed territories within the Philippines' maritime zones.

Despite Beijing's protests, the Philippines, with backing from the United States, stands firm, viewing these laws as crucial to upholding international maritime order. The ongoing dispute underscores the complexities in the South China Sea region, where numerous nations vie for sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)