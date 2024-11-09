Left Menu

Trump Considers Key Figures for Commerce and Cybersecurity Roles

Donald Trump, following his U.S. presidential election victory, is in the process of selecting cabinet members and high-ranking officials for his administration. Notable contenders for the Commerce Department and other key roles include Linda McMahon, Robert Lighthizer, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Nazak Nikakhtar. The selection process involves various positions overseeing regulation, enforcement, and cybersecurity.

09-11-2024
Donald Trump, in the wake of his victorious run for the U.S. presidency, is poised to appoint pivotal figures to his cabinet and other critical posts. Among the chief contenders for the Commerce Department are notable personalities such as Linda McMahon and Robert Lighthizer, both of whom played significant roles during his previous tenure.

Linda McMahon is highly regarded as a leading candidate for the position of Commerce Secretary. She's noted for her role as head of the Small Business Administration and her influence as a major donor to Trump's campaigns. Robert Lighthizer, a staunch loyalist and former U.S. trade representative under Trump, is also in the mix for top roles overseeing trade.

Additionally, Vivek Ramaswamy and Nazak Nikakhtar are being considered for prominent positions within the Commerce Department, which is instrumental in regulating export controls amidst ongoing U.S.-China tensions. The selection process extends to cybersecurity roles where Joshua Steinman is identified as a key player for future administration strategies.

