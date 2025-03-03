Senate to Decide on Linda McMahon's Unconventional Education Chief Appointment

The Senate is poised to decide on Linda McMahon's appointment as the nation's education chief on Monday. If confirmed, McMahon, a former wrestling executive, will take the helm of a department President Donald Trump has criticized and aimed to dismantle. Her confirmation is anticipated amidst debates over her unconventional background.

McMahon faces the dual challenge of implementing Trump's agenda of reforming schools while also managing the potential wind-down of the Education Department. Trump has signed orders to eliminate diversity programs and enhance school choice. Meanwhile, he envisions closing the department, compelling McMahon to "put herself out of a job."

Despite her business acumen, McMahon's critics highlight her lack of conventional educational leadership. Still, McMahon has promised to make the department more efficient and maintain crucial funding for low-income schools and students. The outcome rests on Monday's Senate vote.

